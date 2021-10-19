FDA proposes over-the-counter hearing aids for Americans By Reuters

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday proposed creation of a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to be sold directly to the millions of Americans in need of the device, without expert assistance.
The proposed rule aims to facilitate innovation, and increase competition by lowering the barriers to entry for new hearing aid manufacturers, the agency said.
