Home Business FDA approves Cara’s drug for severe itching in kidney disease patients

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Cara Therapeutics said the Food

and Drug Administration approved its drug to treat

moderate-to-severe itching in patients with chronic kidney

disease undergoing dialysis, making it the first U.S.-approved

therapy for the disease.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru;

Editing by Aditya Soni)

