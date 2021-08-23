Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Cara Therapeutics said the Food
and Drug Administration approved its drug to treat
moderate-to-severe itching in patients with chronic kidney
disease undergoing dialysis, making it the first U.S.-approved
therapy for the disease.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru;
Editing by Aditya Soni)