FDA advisors to review COVID-19 shots for young kids, new boosters in October By Reuters

FDA advisors to review COVID-19 shots for young kids, new boosters in October

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled “COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and syringe are seen in front of displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said an advisory panel of experts would hold meetings this month to discuss authorizing booster doses of Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s COVID-19 vaccines, and clearing Pfizer ‘s vaccine for use in children.

The panel will discuss authorizing Pfizer Inc (NYSE:)’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five through 11 on Oct. 26, the FDA said on Friday.

Last month, the FDA authorized https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-authorize-third-dose-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-older-americans-bloomberg-2021-09-22 a booster dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for older adults and some Americans at high-risk of illness.

Roughly 4 million Americans have received a booster dose as of Thursday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The panel, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, will hold a meeting on Oct. 14 to discuss a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine, and discuss J&J’s boosters on Oct. 15.

The panel will also review data on receiving a booster dose of a different vaccine than the one used in the original vaccine series.

