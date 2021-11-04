FC Barcelona set to launch NFT soccer moments with Ownix By Cointelegraph

The FC Barcelona soccer club has partnered with Ownix to debut the launch of its nonfungible token (NFT) collection focused on enhancing the connection to its global audience.
The series will showcase historic moments from the club’s 122-year history, one that includes an illustrious trophy display of 95 domestic and international triumphs, including 26 national league and five UEFA Champions League titles, according to archive data from Wikipedia.
