(Reuters) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation released the first document related to its investigation of the 9/11 attacks on the United States and suspected Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden, CNN reported https://edition.cnn.com/2021/09/11/politics/fbi-releases-first-9-11-document-after-biden-order/index.html late on Saturday.
