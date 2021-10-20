FBI Confirms Finding Brian Laundrie’s Items Near Unidentified Human Remains In Florida Reserve

The search for Brian Laundrie has led authorities to “items of interest” in a Florida reserve, according to a tweet by FBI Tampa. The agency held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss their findings. Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson confirmed investigators found a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian.

These items were found at the Carlton Reserve early Wednesday morning. Agent Michael revealed that both of Brian’s items were located near “what appears to be human remains.” However, as of Wednesday evening, police have not identified the remains and could not confirm they belong to Brian.

As previously reported, Brian has been off the grid for about five weeks. He disappeared after his fiancee Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11th. The couple had been traveling cross-country since June, then Brian returned solo to their North Port, Florida home in September.

Both Brian and his family were initially uncooperative with police during questioning about Gabby’s disappearance. Then his parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie told authorities on September 17 that they hadn’t seen or heard from their son since September 14. According to their story, he told them he planned to go hiking at the Carlton Reserve.

Gabby’s body was found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19. A coroner later determined her cause of death as strangulation. An arrest warrant for Brian was issued days later. The charge is use of unauthorized access devices for using Gabby’s Capital One debit card.

Up until recently, the backpack, notebook and human remains were covered in water. Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, told the FBI on Tuesday night that they planned to search a trail at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park — boarding the reserve. After a brief search early today, the parents and law officials found the items.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be,” family attorney Steve Bertolino said. “Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments.”

