Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content FRANKFURT — French car parts suppliers Faurecia on Saturday agreed to acquire a majority stake in German automotive lighting group Hella, trumping rival bidders, and will make a public tender offer for the remaining shares. Faurecia struck the deal with a pool of family-related shareholders over their 60% stake for 60 euros ($70.75) per share and will offer the same price for the outstanding stock, Hella said in a statement on Saturday. People familiar with the matter previously told Reuters that Cie Plastic Omnium and Germany’s Mahle GmbH had submitted bids at around 60 euros per share, valuing the target at roughly 7 billion euros.