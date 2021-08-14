Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

FRANKFURT — French car parts suppliers Faurecia on Saturday agreed to acquire a majority stake in German automotive lighting group Hella and will make a public tender offer for the remaining shares for 60 euros ($70.75) apiece.

Faurecia struck the deal with a pool of family-related shareholders over their 60% stake, Hella said in a statement on Saturday. ($1 = 0.8481 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Alison Williams)