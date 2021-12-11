Father Who Posted Controversial Video Of Daughter Twerking In Front Of Him Apologizes (Exclusive)

A father posted his adolescent daughter twerking in front of him and Instagram users lost it. Earlier this week, Steevy Franch posted an Instagram video captioned “I’m speechless…was she twerking.”

Father & Mom Respond

In the short clip, a young girl identified as his daughter attempts to do body rolls and waistline wines. The daughter, named Diorah Belle, looks back at her father a few times while dancing.

Meanwhile, Steevy is encouraging her dance moves with smiles, laughters and loud cheering. Within little time, hundreds of reactions poured in. Both Steevy and Diorah’s mother, listed as Katoumia on Instagram, responded to the comments on the viral post.

“When I post my music y’ll never comment like that,” Steevy wrote in the comment section under the post. “And y’ll willing to talk sh*t just cause I’m having fun with my one and only daughter…That’s all y’ll do, pray on people’s downfall. Y’ll need to stfu”

“This is my daughter, and that’s her father,” Katoumia wrote in the same space. “Save this trash talk for someone else. Y’all alway ready to tell somebody how to raise their kid except y’all own smh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Father Issues Statement

Two days later, the comment section elevated to thousands of opinions and thoughts. Some users called the video “inappropriate,” “uncomfortable,” and even “perverted.” While others blamed people watching the video for sexualizing the child and moment. Following the flood of commentary, Steevy responded via an exclusive statement shared with The Shade Room. The father apologized and clarified the video was posted “out of humor.”

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to the people who my video offended,” Steevy wrote. “I understand why people would mistake my video as inappropriate and I don’t blame them at all from the outside looking in. Again, I apologize and did not mean any harm to my child.”

Along with the statement, the father explained that the video initially posted is longer. Steevy provided the longer clip to TSR. In the beginning, viewers only see Steevy sitting on a stool seat. A voice behind the camera encourages Diorah to dance near her father. He points to the area in front of him and Diorah starts dancing.

“As a new parent I failed a teaching moment,” Steevy wrote. “I should’ve given her an understanding of what she was doing and the guidance of the actions that took place. It came as a shock to me because she’s never done that before and as a parent, I will take full accountability. Parents are allowed to make mistakes.”

Steevy also said the post was inspired by humor, given his family background of entertainers. The father also shared appreciation for folks who have reached out to offer “wisdom, education and resources.”

As of Friday night, Steevy’s video remained on his page with more than 11,000 comments and over 7,600 likes.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Father Who Posted Controversial Video Of Daughter Twerking In Front Of Him Apologizes (Exclusive) appeared first on The Shade Room.