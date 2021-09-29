Home Business Father of Britney Spears suspended as conservator of her estate By Reuters

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday suspended the father of Britney Spears from his 13-years-long role as the controller of the singer’s business affairs.

“The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today,” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing.

