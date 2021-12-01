Father Of Accused Oxford School Shooter Bought Gun Four Days Before Incident

After three students were fatally shot and eight others injured, during a school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Monday, more details have emerged about the shooter.

According to reports, the semi-automatic weapon that the accused 15-year-old killer used during the mass shooting was bought on Nov 26th, just four days before the tragic incident took place.

It’s also reported that police also searched the home of the shooter and seized “several long guns.”

The three victims who were fatally shot have been identified—Madisyn Baldwin,17, Tate Myre, 17, and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.

According to reports, the accused posted a cryptic message on social media before the school shooting took place.

“And it appears the signs on social media were there. Before his pages were removed, the alleged shooter posted what looked like a countdown, His Instagram page is under black death – which says ‘Now I become death – destroyer of worlds – see you tomorrow Oxford.’”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stated that gun violence is a “public health crisis.” The statement continued, “No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. This is a time for us to come together and help children feel safe at school.”

President Biden expressed his feelings towards the shooting and stated, “My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one,” adding, “That whole community has to be in a state of shock right now.”

The unidentified killer is being held at Oakland County Children’s Village, a juvenile detention facility. He was also placed on suicide watch and checked on every 15 minutes.

