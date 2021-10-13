Father Charged In The Death Of Mother Fatally Shot By Toddler Son While On Zoom Call

In August, a mother was fatally shot by her toddler son, while on a Zoom call. Consequently, the father has now been arrested.

According to The Hill, Altamonte Springs police announced the arrest of Veondre Avery.

He is now charged with “negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm,” The Hill reports.

The father stated, “I literally just got home and I come in the room… [and] my girlfriend who was working on the computer, she’s just laid back and there’s blood everywhere.”

As previously reported, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn was on a work-related Zoom call when she was shot by her toddler, Altamonte Springs Police said in a statement, published on the department’s Facebook page.

A person on Shamaya’s work called 911 when they saw Shamaya fall backward after a child appeared in the background. Other participants in the meeting heard a noise, according to the police statement.

It is also reported that the gun was found in a Paw Patrol backpack.

There were at least 369 unintentional shootings by children younger than 18 last year, with 142 deaths, according to the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, which tracks reports, according to NBC News.

