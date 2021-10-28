FATF includes DeFi in guidance for crypto service providers By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Decentralized finance, or DeFi, continues driving more interest from regulators and is becoming a part of the major international rules designed for virtual asset service providers, or VASPs.

On Thursday, the Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, issued a new update to its 2019 guidance to a risk-based approach for virtual assets and VASPs, paying particular attention to the DeFi industry.