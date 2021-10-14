Fat Joe Explains Why He Said DaBaby Is 2021’s Tupac

Fat Joe garnered a lot of side eye from hip hop fans after he said DaBaby is 2021’s Tupac Shakur.

The bold statement was made while Fat Joe visited with Big Tigger for the revival of BET’s “Rap City.”

Tigger played a game with Fat Joe, asking him his opinions on who’s the 2021 version of a few hip-hop legends.

When Tigger asked “Who’s the 2021 version of Tupac Shakur?” Joey Crack’s response left rap fans shooketh.

“I should know the Tupac one,” Fat Joe replied. “I don’t know, it’s hard to be these guys. You be asking some crazy stuff. I would say DaBaby.”

DaBaby shared the clip on his page, letting Fat Joe know he agrees with him.

After the clip went viral, Fat Joe got a lot of heat from fans for making the comparison.

In return, Joey Crack went live on Instagram Wednesday to explain his unpopular opinion and declined to walk back his statement.

“I’m not making excuses, I’m not saying sorry, I’m not…none of that,” Fat Joe said. “But who’s the new Tupac? Don’t know, but if I’m gonna take a guess,” he said, adding that he knew the late Tupac Shakur in real life.

He then went on to explain why he specifically said DaBaby when asked that question.

“I’m thinking…DaBaby a real one. A certified real one!” Fat Joe said. “Whether you like him or you don’t like him or whatever, I believe he lives what he raps. And that’s very much like Tupac.”

Then Fat Joe made it clear that DaBaby is NO Tupac Shakur.

“Is he Tupac Shakur? NO! No one will ever be Tupac Shakur.”

You can a clip of Fat Joe’s live below:

