Fast-Growing Ariva (ARV) Now Listed on Gate.io and BitMart By CoinQuora

Breaking: Fast-Growing Ariva (ARV) Now Listed on Gate.io and BitMart



Ariva (ARV) is rapidly growing — the token now has over 21k holders.

In addition to 8 exchanges where it is listed, ARV is now on Gate.io and BitMart.

In just two months, ARV got listed on over 10 exchanges.

For the past months, Ariva Digital solidified its reputation and proved that it’s growing fast. Recently, Ariva announced that eight exchanges listed ARV, its native token. Namely, these exchanges are Lbank, Whitebit, Hotbit, Azbit, Dsdaq, DodoBsc, SushiSwap, and 1inch. Now, in its Twitter (NYSE:) account, Ariva shared another good news. In addition to the aforementioned exchanges, Gate.io and BitMart exchange have also listed ARV.

Did we mention we have a surprise? ”I’d rather lose crypto than trust.” -R.Bosch-#future #ARIVA #trust #ARV #crypto $ARIVA #IHaveADream pic.twitter.com/MHgzViRXLX — Ariva Digital (@ArivaCoin) October 6, 2021

According to Gate.io, the ARV Bonanza week will start in October 7, at 4:00 UTC up to October 14, at 4:00 UTC. In the upcoming event, a $10,000 ARV benefit giveaway awaits traders. Moreover, traders can also participate and vote for ARV to enjoy a 28,167,430 ARV Airdrop (5,000 USD). Gate.io also mentioned that it will list ARV for USDT trading. Hence, ARV will be available on Gate.io on October 8.

Similarly, BitMart also shared the news about ARV’s listing on its exchange in their Twitter account.

#BitMart will list @ArivaCoin, a cryptocurrency launched by Ariva Co., produced for active use in global and local tourism and travel networks in the near future. Deposit open at 3PM EDT, Oct 7ARV/USDT will be tradable at 3PM EDT, Oct 8Details: https://t.co/iFaBwsR9iX pic.twitter.com/tQUazKV3HU — BitMart.Exchange (@BitMartExchange) October 5, 2021

BitMart revealed that ARV will be available on its platform starting October 8. More so, the trading pair will also be ARV/USDT. Deposit starts on October 7, at 3 PM EDT and withdrawal will commence on October 9, at 3 PM EDT.

To clarify, Ariva Digital is a first of its kind tourism and travel blockchain protocol. With its ARV BEP-20 token, the fast-growing ecosystem becomes more in line and accessible within the crypto space. Commenting on the state of the crypto industry, the ARIVA team stressed that,

Sellers and buyers can use the crypto coins easily on a portal. People can buy the actual service or product by crypto [nowadays]. We all love shopping. So there should be a place to spend our crypto money [as well].

The team also noted that within two months, the ARV token has already reached over 21,000 holders. Being on credible crypto exchanges like Gate.io and BitMart also says a lot about ARIVA’s continuous effort in expanding its ecosystem.

