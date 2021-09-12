Fashion & Performance Photos – Hollywood Life

Leave it to Kacey Musgraves to being her personal brand of cross-over country music magic to the VMAs!

Days after releasing her latest album on September 10, Kacey Musgraves is taking to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to perform the title track, “Star-Crossed”, live for the very first time! But before she gives the world a taste of her newest tune, she stepped out on the red carpet to show off an exceptional look. The 33-year-old talented singer wore a sleeveless purple mini dress and a large matching feathered hat when she showed up to the popular award show. She also added long red gloves to the look and confidently posed for photographers.

The beauty had her long dark locks down and topped off her look with clear heels as she waved to onlookers and made her way into the venue. Her makeup included glittering purple eyeshadow and blush pink lipstick as she posed on the carpet and was met with cheers from the crowd, who are sure to be entertained by her “Star-Crossed” performance.

Other celebs who will perform like Kacey at this year’s VMAs include Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran and more. It’s not clear when in the show Kacey will take on “Star-Crossed” but it’s sure to be a memorable moment in the show.

Not only is “Star-Crossed” the name of her new song and album, but is also the title of the a 50-minute film that debuted on Paramount+ to coincide with the project. What a Beyonce-level move, huh? The film stars Kacey, along with some unforeseen cameos from stars like Eugene Levy. In the press release for the project, director Bardia Zeinali talked about how the lengthy piece is the perfect compliment to her music. “We wanted it to feel cinematic and epic without compromising the heart and the emotion,” Bardia explained, “to feel fantastical and heightened and tell her story through the lens of art and fashion.”

What a successful year Kacey has had! Whether she’s turning heads with incredible fashion choices or belting out the lyrics on stage to some of her biggest hits, she’s rocking the music industry and all the events that come along with it.