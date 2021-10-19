Fashion firm Rent the Runway aims for nearly $1.3 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Article content

Rent the Runway is aiming for a valuation of nearly $1.3 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, as the fashion rental company looks to cash in on the rising interest in pre-owned clothing.

The company, founded in 2009, lets users rent and shop second-hand clothes and accessories such as handbags and jewelry in over 18,000 styles from more than 750 designer brands. It also allows customers to rent and shop home goods.

Rent the Runway plans to sell 15 million shares priced between $18.00 and $21.00 apiece in its IPO, raising $315 million, according to a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1468327/000119312521301156/d194411ds1a.htm.