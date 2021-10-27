Fashion company Rent the Runway valued at $1.7 bln after shares rise in debut

Article content

Fashion company Rent the Runway gained a valuation of $1.7 billion after its shares opened nearly 10% above their initial offering price on Wednesday, becoming the latest consumer-facing business to ace its market debut in the United States.

Shares of the Brooklyn, New York-based company opened at $23, up from its IPO price of $21 each.

Rent the Runway sold 17 million shares to raise $357 million in its upsized share sale, which was priced at the top end of its initial range of $18 to $21.