FarmVille NFTs on the horizon? Zynga hires new VP for blockchain gaming By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) scored another win with gaming giant Zynga’s announcement of the upcoming integration of NFTs and blockchain into the publisher’s portfolio.

San Francisco-based game developer Zynga (NASDAQ:), best known for its FarmVille and CSR Racing series, appointed marketing veteran Matt Wolf as its vice president to oversee the company’s blockchain gaming efforts.