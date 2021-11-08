FarmVille NFTs on the horizon? Zynga hires new VP for blockchain gaming By Cointelegraph

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) scored another win with gaming giant Zynga’s announcement of the upcoming integration of NFTs and blockchain into the publisher’s portfolio.
San Francisco-based game developer Zynga (NASDAQ:), best known for its FarmVille and CSR Racing series, appointed marketing veteran Matt Wolf as its vice president to oversee the company’s blockchain gaming efforts.
