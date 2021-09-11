Fantom’s 500%+ rally was signaled by this key trading metric By Cointelegraph

Fantom’s FTM asset has been one of the top trending tokens of the week, and it barely noticed Bitcoin’s midweek swoon that halted many altcoin rallies. Despite (BTC) dropping below $43,000, FTM added 114% in U.S. dollar terms and 127% in its BTC pair over the last seven days.

FTM’s monthly stats look even more impressive, with nearly 500% growth against both benchmarks. While it is par for the course for altcoins to rally when Bitcoin consolidates, FTM’s price movement is completely asymmetrical to most of its peers.

FTM price vs. VORTECS™ Score. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro