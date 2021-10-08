Fantom Reaches New All-Time High of $2.21 — Is FTM a Good Investment? By CoinQuora

Fantom Reaches New All-Time High of $2.21 — Is FTM a Good Investment?



Fantom reached a new all-time high of $2.21 per FTM.

FTM is one of the coins dubbed as an Killer along with ADA and SOL.

Fantom is a platform for DApps and Non-Fungible Tokens.

Major coins and tokens like , Ethereum, and BNB are on the move and Fantom coin joins the club. Today, Fantom reached a new all-time high.

At the time of writing, FTM trades around $2.21 a piece, making it the top 36 cryptocurrency asset in the world according to CoinMarketCap.

The coin surged by more than 25 percent as the trading volume went up by more than 80 percent. Currently, the market capitalization for Fantom is around $5.6 billion.

The coin’s bullish rally seems to get stronger every day. Some even say that Fantom is one of the ‘Ethereum Killers’ along with major cryptocurrencies (ADA) and (Sol).

Fantom is a blockchain platform that’s created to enable the creation of decentralized applications (DApps) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Because of this, many believe that FTM is a good investment.

The token is steadily rising, it’s often being compared to Solana. Crypto Expert Andre Cronje even said that he’s waiting for FTM to go to $3, then he said he will buy it to do a meme.

