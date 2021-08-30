Home Business Fantom price gains 100% after launching a 370M FTM incentive program By...

Fantom price gains 100% after launching a 370M FTM incentive program By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Fantom price gains 100% after launching a 370M FTM incentive program

The (ETH) network continues to enjoy the status of being the top smart contract platform in the blockchain industry, but the competition is slowly gaining market share because high costs and network congestion are still challenges for the protocol.

One project that has been gaining traction in the month of August is Fantom (FTM), a layer-one smart contract platform that utilizes a directed acyclic graph architecture as a means to solving the problems of slow transaction speeds and high transaction fees.

FTM/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Fantom bridge transaction count. Source: Twitter (NYSE:)
Total value locked on Fantom. Source: DeFi Llama
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. FTM price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro