Fantom Loot Brings the Loot Project to the Fantom Platform By CoinQuora

Because of Loot’s success, Fantom Loot decided to bring the Loot project into Fantom, a fast, high-throughput open-source smart contract platform. Just like Loot, Fantom Loot features 8000 bags of unique adventurer gear. However, unlike the original project, Fantom Loot will not reserve any bags for the contract deployer. This means that all of the Fantom Loot w…

Dom Hofmann, the creator of Vine, Blitmap, and Supdrive, created Loot on the Ethereum platform. The project gained massive support as users found the NFT project very appealing. At the moment, Loot ranks on the top 7 NFT rankings by all-time sales, with $210 million worth in transactions.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.