Fantom Loot Brings the Loot Project to the Fantom Platform By CoinQuora

Dom Hofmann, the creator of Vine, Blitmap, and Supdrive, created Loot on the Ethereum platform. The project gained massive support as users found the NFT project very appealing. At the moment, Loot ranks on the top 7 NFT rankings by all-time sales, with $210 million worth in transactions.
Because of Loot’s success, Fantom Loot decided to bring the Loot project into Fantom, a fast, high-throughput open-source smart contract platform. Just like Loot, Fantom Loot features 8000 bags of unique adventurer gear. However, unlike the original project, Fantom Loot will not reserve any bags for the contract deployer. This means that all of the Fantom Loot w…
