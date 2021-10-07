Fantom Leads as a Trend-Setter in the Blockchain Industry By CoinQuora

Fantom Leads as a Trend-Setter in the Blockchain Industry



Amid the giant leaps some cryptos saw over the past 24 hours, Fantom (FTM) took a good leap as well. At the time of writing, the price of Fantom (FTM) is up by 34.31% over the last 24 hours. This means its price leaped from $1.29 to $1.84, according to CoinMarketCap.

Since its launch in 2018, the DAG-based smart contract platform has indeed come a long way. From humble beginnings, the platform aimed to solve scalability issues that prevailed in public Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLTs).

Now, Fantom seems to be the name on every project’s mind as more and more new, exciting, and interesting projects choose to launch on Fantom’s network. In fact, many have already made the move onto Fantom and are seeing great gains.

For instance, Open Ocean announced its partnership with Fantom. This is a big deal, as the first-ever CEX and DEX aggregator chose to join hands with Fantom over so many other possible choices.

Another recent development that’s putting Fantom on the map would be Pumpkittens. This adorable NFT game is gaining much popularity since its launch last month. The project was thrilled to announce more than a $3 million floor cap in just two weeks after launch.

Adding onto Fantom’s rising success, about two weeks ago, the Founder of Yearn.finance — Andre Cronje, also turned to Fantom. In detail, he launched Artion — a new NFT marketplace, on Fantom.

Artion is similar to OpenSea when comparing operations and functionality. However, thanks to Fantom’s focus on providing scalability, it is much faster and far more affordable. This is because OpenSea runs on the blockchain which is yet to resolve its gas fee and congestion issues. Supposedly, the much-awaited completion of Ethereum 2.0 will fix this.

