Fantom Jumps 100% After 370M FTM Incentive Program Launch By CoinQuora

- FTM has exploded by over a 100% in the past two weeks.
- The recent surge is because of new developments in the Fantom ecosystem.
- Its Liquidity Incentive Program, Social Media Engagement Rise, and DeFi growth contributed to this.
FTM has exploded by over a 100% in the past two weeks and is showing no signs of slowing down. With a 24-hour growth rate of 23.95%, the crypto seems to be on a mission to make it to the top 50 crypto.
So far, its ascent to the top has been steep. Its market cap over the last day has grown by over 20%, and at news time its price stood at $0.8336.
7-day chart. Source: CoinMarketCap
