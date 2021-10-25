Fantom (FTM) Surges 14.13% In 24 Hours To Hit All-Time High Amid FantomDC By CoinQuora

Fantom (FTM) Surges 14.13% In 24 Hours To Hit All-Time High Amid FantomDC



Fantom hits a new ATH, next hit is targeted at $5.

The Fantom Developer Conference commences in Abu Dhabi from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2021.

Analysts feel the conference is one of the key factors for FTM’s price rise.

The entire crypto space is experiencing a new wave. As such, some cryptos are having a feel of the tide. Strikingly, one of the cryptos on this new stride is Fantom. The price of Fantom (FTM) is rising so fast that it is hard to catch up with it. At the time of writing the crypto has risen by 14.13% in the last 24 hours.

Its current Market Cap is $7,463,825,492 and ranks 28 on the CoinMarketCap. The coin’s value has reached its all-time high which is $2.93. More so, the curiosity surrounding FTM adds to its surge. This is because, unlike popular cryptos that have seen a rise due to press buzz and celebrity tweets, Fantom is quietly doing well for itself.

Source:CoinMarketCap

More than that, FTM has still managed to consistently break bars and continue to shock investors and the crypto community at large. All the more, Fantom’s FTM price went from $2.31 as of October 19 to $2.93 on October 25, 2021. With a 7.5 billion market cap, the token has tripled in the last 30 days. What’s more, the crypto is running to hit $5 in no time.

Known as the ‘ Killer’, Fantom is a platform that allows users to build decentralized apps. It also permits its users to create their own NFT tokens. Moreover, Fantom targets to solve problems related to smart contracts platforms. Thus, the recent success of Fantom is not only astonishing but has been long envisioned by its faithful hodlers.

FTM exists on various protocols — with Fantom’s own OPERA token all circulating, ERC-20, and BEP2. FTM’s total supply is 3.175 billion tokens. However, only 2,134,638,448 FTM is in circulation at the moment. According to the Fantom team, the rest will most likely be released in 2023. Notably, Fantom recently announced a 370 million FTM incentive program for protocols building on their platform. This is in their bid to foster network growth.

Even more, the Fantom Developer Conference happening in Abu Dhabi is another factor that has been pointed out as one of the reasons for its surge. In detail, the conference starts today and ends on October 29. Developers, founders, investors engineers, economic pioneers globally will gather for what the organizers termed ‘the most exclusive blockchain events anywhere’

Keynote ADGM Founder and CEO, Moe Levin comments on the FantomDC event,

We are thrilled to host another meeting of brilliant minds in the heart of the Emirates and look forward to welcoming members of the Fantom community from around the globe. Since 2015 we have been committed to bringing more companies and dedicating more resources to the Emirates to bring their blockchain strategy and vision to life.

