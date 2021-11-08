Fantasy 360 Technologies Launching UNCONTAINED: Metaverse VR Attraction At Global Industry Expo IAAPA

Article content Fantasy 360 Technologies is excited to officially release its demonstration UNCONTAINED Hyper-Immersive VR platform for the first time to the out-of-home entertainment industry in Orlando Florida November 16-19, 2021

Article content VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. dba Immersive Tech (“Fantasy 360” or “Immersive Tech” or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (OTC:FNTTF) (FWB:79W), focused on building the physical Metaverse, is excited to announce that will be showing its UNCONTAINED Hyper-Immersive VR platform for the first time to the out-of-home entertainment industry in Orlando Florida November 16-19, 2021. To see the UNCONTAINED attraction in action click here. The International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions (IAAPA) Expo held annually in Orlando Florida is the largest amusement and attractions trade show in the world with 50,000 – 60,000 attendees from every corner of the globe descending on the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando Florida to see and purchase the latest in amusement products from large scale theme park attraction rides to small arcade machines and everything in between.

Article content Thought leader and Out-of-Home entertainment industry specialist Kevin Williams – an advisor to the company and industry observer, commented, “The amazing growth in the Out of Home international sector has only fuelled a need by operators for disruptive attractions that push the boundaries. The ability to offer a ‘Hyper-Immersive’ platform in the innovative shape of ‘UNCONTAINED’, in a turn-key package is a major game changer and will create a unique ecosystem for future content and applications.” The Patents pending UNCONTAINED 6-player hyper-immersive standalone attraction will serve as the company’s first hardware platform for building blended physical/virtual experiences in the Metaverse. UNCONTAINED is the world’s first physical portal to the Metaverse. Powered by its proprietary Operating System, Uncontained/OS, the combined solution is an industry first in bridging physical real world location-based social entertainment with Metaverse virtual world experiences.

Article content The Company will reveal its first game, titled Deep Signal, which takes advantage of advanced hyper-immersive physical effects to immerse players in a sci-fi fantasy world and race against time to unravel the mysteries of an alien race and a mysterious new power source that enables humans to travel further than ever imagined before. With the company’s prior experience in creating deep narrative escape experiences they have created an experience rich in backstory and exciting characters navigating a brave new universe that explores humanity and its place beyond Earth and well beyond our known solar system. The experience comes to life with physical effects including a motion rumble floor, heating and cooling elements, aroma, air explosion effects and ambient spatial audio ( through its previously announced partnership with DTS Audio ) that are artfully meshed into the immersive environment of the experience providing an ultra-real experience like never before.

Article content “I have attended over 40 IAAPA conventions and rarely does one get the chance to see something truly unique get introduced. While there are always new iterations of the same mouse trap it is always a pleasant surprise when a company identifies a common problem and offers a unique solution like UNCONTAINED,” says Steven Dooner, the company’s Director of Franchise Development and out-of-home industry veteran with over four decades of experience in the industry including his most recent role as Development & Deployment chief for The VOID. Prior to that he was responsible for the $1.5B Disney park expansion in Tokyo. He started his career helping to launch and scale entities like Chuck E Cheese, ESPNZone, and a series of Disney launches such as Club Disney, and DisneyQuest to name a few.

Article content The team behind Fantasy 360 Technologies is a blend of accomplished executives coming together under CEO, Tim Bieber (BroadbandTV, CBS Interactive), Director of Franchise Development, Steven Dooner (The VOID, Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Studios Japan), Kevin Williams (Walt Disney Imagineering, Spider Entertainment), Dan Burgar (VRAR Association President, Shape Immersive), Lance Priebe (co-founder Club Penguin, Disney Interactive) as well as its Directors Alvin Wang Graylin (HTC China President, Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance President) and Cathy Hackl (CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, Metaverse Strategist, & Tech Futurist). On behalf of the Board of Directors, Tim Bieber

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech

https://www.immersivetech.co/

Article content For further information about Immersive Tech, please contact: Investor Relations Contact – Tim Bieber

Email: investors@immersivetech.co Telephone: +1-604-283-3029 ABOUT FANTASY 360 TECHNOLOGIES INC. D/B/A IMMERSIVE TECH Fantasy 360 Technologies is building the Physical Metaverse. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS, the company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. Guided by industry veterans on the company’s board of directors Cathy Hackl (Metaverse Strategist and “the godmother of the Metaverse”) and Alvin Graylin (HTC China President, Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance President). The company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world’s largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

Article content Forward-Looking Information This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward- looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “may,” “plans,” “will,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about Immersive Tech’s listing and commencement of trading on the CSE. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Immersive Tech disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

