Fans Reacting To Gal Gadot In Red Notice

EntertainmentFans Reacting To Gal Gadot In Red Notice by Bradly Lamb November 29, 2021 written by Bradly Lamb November 29, 2021Gal Gadot is here to kick ass and take names. Frank Masi / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection Table of Contents From her roles in Wonder Woman to the Fast & Furious franchise, Gal is no stranger to kicking ass on screen. We’ve rounded up a bunch of tweets praising Gal’s recent Netflix performance. Take a look: What did you think of Gal in Red Notice? Let us know in the comments! BuzzFeed Daily From her roles in Wonder Woman to the Fast & Furious franchise, Gal is no stranger to kicking ass on screen. Frank Masi / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection We’ve rounded up a bunch of tweets praising Gal’s recent Netflix performance. Take a look: What did you think of Gal in Red Notice? Let us know in the comments! BuzzFeed DailyKeep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter! 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Bradly Lamb previous post Khloe Kardashian May Soon Date Pete Davidson, Travis Barker’s Friend – Hollywood Life next post Ari Lennox Says She Was Arrested In An Amsterdam Airport After She Was Racially Profiled You may also like#TSRFashion: PETA Launches ‘Urban Outraged’ Online Shop Featuring... November 29, 2021Ari Lennox Says She Was Arrested In An... November 29, 2021Khloe Kardashian May Soon Date Pete Davidson, Travis... November 29, 2021Normani Wears Only White Sheet In 2022 Pirelli... November 29, 2021Charli XCX Almost Had A Major Wardrobe Malfunction... November 29, 2021Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Simon Guobadia Admits To Cheating... November 29, 2021Jussie Smollett Arrives At Court For Hate Crime... November 29, 2021Why Adam McKay Isn’t Friends With Will Ferrell... November 29, 2021U.S. Supreme Court Asked To Review Overturned Bill... November 29, 2021Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On PDA... November 29, 2021Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.