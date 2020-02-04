Fans convinced Lil Wayne to smell cocaine in the middle of the interview

Instagram

At some point during your podcast interview & # 39; The Drink Champs & # 39; To promote his new album, the rapper is seen tilting his head out of reach of the camera and snorting hard.

It is not a secret that little Wayne He is fighting drug addiction, but he seems to need to consider the place and time to do it. Fans are convinced that the veteran rapper is smelling cocaine in the middle of an interview to promote his new album "Funeral."

During the long interview on the podcast "The Drink Champs", Weezy smoked a lot of weed while answering the interviewer's questions. However, at some point, he was seen tilting his head out of reach of the camera and snorting hard. His eyes appeared more widely later, which led people to speculate that everything was thanks to the narcotic.

While what he did was not really surprising at this point, people were still baffled because he did it in the middle of an interview. "This ninja really snorted a line in the middle of an interview. Crackhead tingz, Chile …" someone said. "You can't even wait until after the interview that you need your solution at that time. I hate to see it," said another. Meanwhile, others were simply worried and hoped he would get help.

Weezy has been open about his love for drugs in multiple public places and in some of his most popular songs. However, he had been hospitalized because of that. In 2013, he was rushed to the hospital after suffering multiple seizures and having his stomach pumped when doctors found high amounts of codeine in his system. He was released a week later.

In addition, he got into trouble due to drugs. Last year, he had a small encounter with the law after his concert in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after he was found in possession of marijuana, which was banned in the country. This led the rapper to post on Twitter: "I will never go back to Riyadh!"