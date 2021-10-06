Fancamp Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

A total of 126,670,684 million shares, representing approximately 71.76% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward to shareholders in the Corporation’s management information circular (“ Circular ”) dated June 2, 2021 were overwhelmingly approved, including the election of management nominees Mark Billings, Ashwath Mehra, Rajesh Sharma, Paul Ankcorn, H. Dean Journeaux, and Charles Tarnocai.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“ Fancamp ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) today announced the voting results at its annual general meeting (“ AGM ”), which was held earlier today in Montreal, Quebec.

As announced on September 22, 2021, Mr. Greg Ferron has been appointed to Fancamp’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), replacing Mr. Paul Ankcorn, who has stepped down. Mr. Mathieu Stephens has also been appointed to the Board, replacing Mr. H. Dean Journeaux who has resigned.

The shareholders of Fancamp voted to re-appoint MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants as Fancamp’s auditors for the next ensuing year. The shareholders of Fancamp also re-approved the Corporation’s “rolling10%” stock option plan.

Fancamp thanks shareholders for their consistent strong support and looks forward to moving forward with its plan to create value for all shareholders.

Advisors

Lavery, de Billy, L.L.P. and Goodmans LLP are serving as legal advisor to Fancamp. Harris & Company LLP is serving as litigation counsel to Fancamp. Kingsdale Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder and communications advisor to Fancamp. Koffman Kalef LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Special Committee.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing mineral properties through exploration and development. The Corporation owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including gold, rare earth metals, strategic and base metals, zinc, chromium, titanium and more. Fancamp is also building on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials, notable being the development of its Titanium technology strategy. The Corporation is managed by a new and focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts

Rajesh Sharma, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca

Debra Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca

