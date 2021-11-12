Fancamp Announces Grant of Stock Options

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“ Fancamp ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) announced that it has granted options to acquire a total of 13,000,000 common shares of the Corporation to officers, directors, and consultants, pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, at the exercise price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years.

The options are granted pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, under which a maximum of ten percent (10%) of the issued and outstanding common shares are reserved for issuance.