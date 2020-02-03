Fan asleep in Super Bowl 54 identified as a Clinton family advisor, advisor

The Super Bowl is the most exciting annual sporting event in the United States, but for a fan, the excitement seemed to be a bit overwhelming.

During the first quarter of the 49ers game against the Chiefs, the video of a fan taking a nap in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium went viral on social media.

That is a pretty expensive nap. Earlier this week, the average ticket price for the Super Bowl at StubHub was $ 6,414, while the cheapest ticket sold for $ 4,975.

TO UPDATE: The nap holder of the Super Bowl turned out to be Declan Kelly, founder of a powerful consulting firm and friend of Hilary and Bill Clinton.

Twitter had a lot to say about Kelly, the enthusiastic NFL fan, including his resemblance to Andrew Bernard of the NBC television series "The Office," played by Ed Helms.

It should be prohibited for life to attend any NFL game – GetPayPerHead (@GetPayPerHead) February 3, 2020