Famous Movies That Had To Scrap Their Original Ending

Close told the New York Times, “I fought it for two weeks. It was going to make a character I loved into a murdering psychopath. I was in a meeting with Michael, Stanley, and Adrian. I was furious! I said to Michael, ‘How would you feel if it were your character?’ He said, ‘Babe, I’m a whore.’”

Eventually, Close agreed to do the reshoots, and came to understand (if not love) the need for them. She told the Oxford Union, “I don’t think it would have become the phenomenon it became if they hadn’t changed the ending, if they hadn’t given the audience with the shedding of Alex’s blood a sense of catharsis, a hope that somehow the family unit would survive the nightmare.”

Close, however, still holds reservations about the ending, saying that while the film became a hit, it also “heightened the stigma and fear around mental disorders.”

Many critics agreed with Close about what it was saying about mental health, but screenwriter Dearden disagreed, telling the New York Times, “The critics decided we were saying, ‘Well done, you put another crazy bitch out of her misery.’ That was absurd. But that ending probably put another $100 million into the box office.”