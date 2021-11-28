Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Famous Couples That Have Been Together A Long Time

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

1.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

They have two kids together.

2.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias

Together for: 20 years


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

They have three kids together, including a set of twins.

3.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa


David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

Together for: 16 years


Alexandra Wyman / WireImage

They have two kids together.

4.

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley


David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

5.

Together for: 12 years.


Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

They have two kids together.

6.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

7.

Together for: 19 years


Dave Benett / Getty Images

They have three kids together.

8.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

9.

Together for: 10 years

They have three kids together.

10.

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

11.

Together for: 14 years.

12.

John Corbett and Bo Derek


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

Together for: 19 years.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

They met on a blind date and live on a ranch with their dogs and horses.

13.

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan

They have one kid together.


Jemal Countess / WireImage

14.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham


David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar

Together for: 11 years.


Michael Buckner / WireImage

They have one child together and one on the way.

15.

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

They have two kids, a set of twins, together.

16.

Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend

Together for: 14 years


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They have two kids together.

17.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill


John Shearer / Getty Images for Country Music H

They have three children together.

18.

Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Together for: 24(ish) years


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They have two kids (twins) together.

19.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for HFC

Together for: 17 years.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

20.

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

Together for: 10 years (but fun fact: they were childhood pen pals)


Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

They have two children together.

21.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally


George Pimentel / Getty Images

Together for: 21 years


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

22.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

They have two kids together.

23.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos


Craig Barritt / Getty Images for The Trevor Project

Together for: 26 years


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They have three kids together.

24.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Together for: 14 years


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They have one child together.

25.

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz


Laurent Koffel / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Together for: 14 years


Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

They have two kids together.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

26.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey


E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Together for: 15 years


Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

They have three kids together.

27.

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman


Steve Granitz / WireImage

Together for: 30 years (they met in college)


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They have two kids together.

28.

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Together for: 15 years


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They have two kids together.

