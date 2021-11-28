Famous Couples That Have Been Together A Long Time

They have two kids together.
2.
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias
Together for: 20 years
They have three kids together, including a set of twins.
3.
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa
Together for: 16 years
They have two kids together.
4.
Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley
5.
Together for: 12 years.
They have two kids together.
6.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
7.
Together for: 19 years
They have three kids together.
8.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
9.
Together for: 10 years
They have three kids together.
10.
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
11.
Together for: 14 years.
12.
John Corbett and Bo Derek
Together for: 19 years.
They met on a blind date and live on a ranch with their dogs and horses.
13.
Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan
They have one kid together.
14.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham
Together for: 11 years.
They have one child together and one on the way.
15.
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris
They have two kids, a set of twins, together.
16.
Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend
Together for: 14 years
They have two kids together.
17.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
They have three children together.
18.
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett
Together for: 24(ish) years
They have two kids (twins) together.
19.
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller
Together for: 17 years.
20.
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford
Together for: 10 years (but fun fact: they were childhood pen pals)
They have two children together.
21.
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally
Together for: 21 years
22.
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
They have two kids together.
23.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Together for: 26 years
They have three kids together.
24.
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Together for: 14 years
They have one child together.
25.
Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz
Together for: 14 years
They have two kids together.
26.
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey
Together for: 15 years
They have three kids together.
27.
Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman
Together for: 30 years (they met in college)
They have two kids together.
28.
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden
Together for: 15 years
They have two kids together.