On Monday, the family of Elijah McClain reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount with the city of Aurora, Colorado, Independent reports.

An attorney for McClain’s mother, Sheneed, confirmed the win of the federal civil rights lawsuit and stated the settlement is, “resolving all claims raised in her federal civil rights lawsuit.

McClain’s father’s attorney also gave a statement and said in a statement that “nothing will bring back his son Elijah, who he loved dearly, but he is hopeful that this settlement with Aurora, and the criminal charges against the officers and medics who killed Elijah, will allow his family and the community to begin to heal.”

If you recall, Elijah McClain died in 2019. The 23-year-old unarmed Black man was walking home, when he was stopped by the Aurora police. After being placed in a chokehold, he was injected with ketamine and suffered a heart attack.

As previously reported, Attorney General Weiser announced in September that the grand jury issued a 32-count indictment against three Aurora police officers and two paramedics involved in his death.

Officers Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema, former police officer Jason Rosenblatt and Aurora Fire and Rescue paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec have all been charged with one count each of manslaughter and one count each of criminally negligent homicide.

In addition, two of the officers face additional assault and crime of violence counts. The two paramedics also face assault counts and recklessly causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon due to injecting the sedative ketamine.

Attorney General Weiser also announced an investigation into the Aurora Police Department. Stay tuned for more updates on this case.

The post Family Of Elijah McClain Reaches Settlement In Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Aurora Police Department (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.