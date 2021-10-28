Families Of Charleston Church Mass Shooting Victims Reach An $88M Settlement With The Department Of Justice

On Thursday, the Justice Department announced a multi-million dollar settlement with the families of those impacted by the June 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

The 14 plaintiffs filed claims “alleging that the FBI was negligent when it failed to prohibit the sale of a gun by a licensed firearms dealer to the shooter, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, who wanted to start a “race war” and specifically targeted the 200-year-old historically African-American congregation,”according to the press release.

The settlements range from $6 million to $7.5 million for those who lost their lives, and survivors will receive $5 million.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garlan stated, “The mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church was a horrific hate crime that caused immeasurable suffering for the families of the victims and the survivors.” He continued, “Since the day of the shooting, the Justice Department has sought to bring justice to the community, first by a successful hate crime prosecution and today by settling civil claims.”

Most recently, Dylann was denied an appeal to vacate his conviction and death sentence for the 2015 slayings. A panel of three unanimous judges upheld the initial ruling on Wednesday, the AP reports.

His lawyers argued that he was “wrongly allowed to represent himself” during the sentencing portion of his trial. Dylann was allegedly “under the delusion” that white nationalists would keep him out of prison only if he concealed his “mental-health impairments” from the public. Therefore, he kept jurors from hearing evidence about his mental health.

At the time of the ruling, Dylann became “the first person in the U.S.” to be given the death sentence for a federal hate crime.

