Falynn Pina & Jaylan Banks Announce They’re Expecting Their First Child Together

Roommates, congratulations are in order for Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks, as the couple just announced they are expecting their first child together! Falynn and Jaylan broke the news on her recently-launched family YouTube channel.

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Falynn Pina, 32, and her boyfriend Jaylan Banks are about to be new parents! Falynn, who is already a mother to three sons, announced that she and Jaylan are expecting their very first child together. The news comes after the very messy ending to her marriage with former husband Simon Guobadia.

Sharing the news with her fans, Falynn said “Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby. Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan’s first baby, so welcome aboard.”

Sensing that many would assume that she was perhaps pregnant before her recent divorce was finalized, she clarified, stating “I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark.”

Falynn also praised Jaylan for being a great father figure for her sons, saying that he knows how to “be their best friend.”

He also expressed his excitement about being a first-time father. “I’m as ready as I can ever be. I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received…I’m ready to start the new adventure with you,” Jaylan said.

Congrats to the happy couple!

