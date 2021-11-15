Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. – Results of Annual General & Special Shareholders Meeting

All resolutions considered and voted upon by the shareholders were approved. The full text of each resolution was included in the Management Information Circular communicated in advance of the meeting to shareholders, which is available on the Company’s website.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

