Fake 2021 Met Gala Seating Chart

Which one of y’all woke up and chose violence?
Earlier this week, someone trolled us all by releasing this “Met Gala seating chart,” which supposedly mapped out where the celebrities would be seated at this year’s Met Gala, which takes place on Sept. 13.
Spoiler: the seating chart is 100% fake.
But that didn’t stop the internet from completely tearing it apart once the chart made it’s way around the digital world. Almost immediately, people were ablaze at the mere suggestion of where some of stars were “seated.”
Many of the strong reactions are in response to the rumors that have been circulating for a few weeks that this year’s Met Gala is likely to feature appearances by some famous influencers. Addison Rae, the D’Amelio sisters, Emma Chamberlain, and Liza Koshy are among some of the possible rumored attendees.
One of the biggest things that has people fuming is where Addison Rae is supposedly “seated,” particularly that she’s at the HEAD OF THE MF table with Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.
Another questionable seating arrangement is that of the D’Amelio sisters that @jordynwoodknow points out here.
In summary, whoever decided to create this chart woke up and chose chaos.
What do you think about the rumors of influencers being invited to the Met Gala? Let us know below!
