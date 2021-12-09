Faith Hill Shows Off Curly Hair Makeover On Magazine Cover — Pics – Hollywood Life

Faith Hill posed alongside her husband Tim McGraw on the cover of ‘PEOPLE’ but many readers didn’t believe it was them when she sported very curly hair and he sported a full beard.

Faith Hill, 54, and her husband Tim McGraw, 54, looked gorgeous on the latest cover of PEOPLE but if it weren’t for their names being featured, some may not have even known it was them! The beautiful “This Kiss” crooner rocked a head full of curly hair, which was certainly very different from her usual straight tresses, while the handsome country singer had a full beard on his normally scruffy or clean-shaven face. They were all smiles as they posed with their arms around each other and she wore a red button-down shirt while he wore a white button-down shirt and his classic cowboy hat.

Once the outlet shared the cover photo on their Instagram, followers responded with disbelief that it was Faith and Tim. They shared comments about how different they looked and mentioned Faith’s curls a lot.

“that’s not Faith. There’s no way,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Didn’t even recognize this couple for a second.” A third asked, “Are you sure that this woman is Faith Hill?” before adding, “She looks so different” and a fourth applauded her for seemingly “embracing her natural hair.”

Despite the reactions from a lot of followers, this isn’t the first time Faith has flaunted curly hair. She showed off a blonde curly do at the 11th annual Billboard Music Awards in 2000 and a red curly do at the CMT Giants concert in 2006. The beauty loves to experiment with her looks and is truly a style icon!

Faith and Tim’s PEOPLE cover was part of an in-depth interview about their marriage. The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in Oct. and have been hard at work filming the show 1883, which is the upcoming prequel to Yellowstone. They both star in the series and always try and make sure they do their best to be in character despite their love in real life. “We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we’re on set,” Faith told the outlet. “It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife.”

Faith and Tim’s PEOPLE cover is out this week.