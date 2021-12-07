Faith Evans Reportedly Asks A Judge To Deny Stevie J’s Request For Spousal Support (Update)

Recently Stevie J’s request for spousal support from Faith Evans came to light after his divorce petition became available to the public. Now Faith has filed her own documents in response to his request.

According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Faith responded and is asking the court to “terminate” its ability to award Stevie J with any spousal support. It is unclear if they signed a prenuptial agreement, however, Faith is asking that she keep her personal assets after the divorce. She is also asking for “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation.”

The site also reports that there are two different dates of when Mr. and Mrs. Jordan officially separated. According to Faith’s filing, it says that they separated on May 29, 2020. However, Stevie has their separation date listed as October 19, 2021.

In the new documents filed by Faith, it also states that she “contends that the exact nature of such assets and debts are not yet fully known, and (she) will amend her petition or supplement it at the time of trial.”

As previously reported, Stevie filed divorce documents last month in Los Angeles.

However, fans were left confused a few days later after Faith posted a video of her and Stevie hanging out at the beach.

Shortly after that, a video of them arguing leaked online, and in the video, he alleged that she cheated on him. Stevie then issued a public apology to Faith saying, “I’d like to make this video for my wife. A video was released last week that showed me like talking crazy to my wife, publicly humiliate my wife.”

As he spoke about how amazing of a person Faith is, he continued, “I’d like to apologize to your family, they don’t deserve that either. Nah, she ain’t cheat. I was just in the moment. You know how us guys do. I’d like to take the time to apologize to you, Faith, and let you know I love you. I’m here for you, always.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

