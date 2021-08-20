Fairway Divorce Solutions® Grows Again with Four New Locations The alternative conflict resolution provider for divorce adds new locations to serve Alberta and Ontario

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Fairway Divorce Solutions® unveils four new locations in Alberta and Ontario serving Calgary Southeast, North York East, North York West and Niagara/St. Catharines. Following the debut of three new offices in April, there are now 15 Fairway locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan providing a better way to divorce.

Fairway Divorce Solutions® provides alternative dispute resolution for divorce while prioritizing relationships, time, and finances. Karen Stewart founded the company in 2006 after a personal experience left her determined to find a better way to end divorce. Each location provides the company’s unique and proprietary mediation method, a step-by-step start to finish process designed to bring resolution on all aspects of divorce as efficiently as possible.

The Fairway Method is what brought owners Joel Rupprecht and Alex Rupprecht to Fairway. The new franchise owners bring a combined 12 years of financial services industry experience to Calgary Southeast and relish transitioning their skill set to even more rewarding careers.

“We can help people avoid financial and emotional stress, and that’s important to us,” said Joel. Alex continues, “Through years in the financial services industry, we’ve seen the effect of divorce legal battles and the impact on lives and finances. For us, helping others maintain financial health especially during a divorce has always been central to our career choices. We’re excited to continue that tradition at Fairway.”

Jen Sauro adds her education and youth support background to the unique business intuition of career entrepreneur Lisa Bunting to serve Ontario’s Niagara/St. Catharines community. For the co-owners, achieving divorce resolution is about helping people to move forward with their lives.

“I’ve seen the financial and emotional toll that a divorce often has on parents and their children,” says Jen. “My number one priority is to support clients with reaching a mutual resolution. To move forward, it’s crucial to understand that divorce is one event in their lives, not something that defines it.”

For Lisa Bunting, the secret lies in the method. “The heightened emotions during divorce conflict can put people in a state of poor decision making. What I love about the Fairway method is its ability to help neutralize emotions, allowing for informed, empowered decisions while preserving relationships. Simply put, it smooths the path to move forward more positively.”

North York East and North York West have conflict covered as Phil Roe and partners open the offices to serve Ontario’s GTA region.

“In life and business, we have options” says Phil, a career entrepreneur and investor, ‘Conflict in divorce may be inevitable, but the way it’s resolved doesn’t have to look like it did in the past. When relationships of any kind come to where everyone agrees an end is best, mediation can make for a novel experience; one that isn’t a zero-sum game.”

The Calgary Southeast, North York East, North York West, and Niagara/St. Catharines locations are now open and accepting new clients. To learn more about alternative conflict resolution and how Fairway continues to serve clients safely during the pandemic, please visit FairwayDivorce.com .

About Fairway Divorce Solutions

Fairway Divorce Solutions® is Canada’s leading divorce mediation company with offices in five provinces. Services include Fairway’s unique proprietary mediation method that resolves divorce conflicts quickly and efficiently and includes the agreements and plans necessary for filing a divorce in Canada.