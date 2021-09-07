Facts About His Biological & Adopted Children – Hollywood Life

Following a family tragedy in 2014, Luke Bryan took in his nieces and nephews, and he is also the proud dad of two children of his own.

Luke Bryan married his college sweetheart, Caroline Boyer, in 2006. The two met seven years prior when they were both students at Georgia Southern University. Luke was a senior when Caroline was a freshman, and they hit it off while out at a bar one night. Although they wound up breaking up, they reconnected five years later when Luke was playing a show in their college town, and Caroline was also around.

Following Luke and Caroline’s Dec. 2006 wedding, they went on to have two children together. Their oldest son is Thomas Boyer “Bo” Bryan and their youngest son is Tatum “Tate” Christopher Bryan. In addition to their two biological children, Luke and Caroline also began caring for a nephew and two nieces in 2014, following the deaths of both their parents. Get to know everything about Luke and Caroline’s family below!

Bo & Tatum Bryan

Bo Bryan was born on March 18, 2008, which makes him 13 years old in 2021, while Tatum Bryan was born on August 11, 2010, making him 11 in 2021. Both boys are often featured on their parents’ Instagram accounts, with Caroline sharing plenty of at-home photos and videos to show what life is like in the Bryan household. Bo and Tatum appear to have inherited their parents’ goofy personalities, and they seem to love fishing as a hobby, just like their famous dad. Over the years, Bo and Tatum have also popped up at various Luke Bryan shows.

“I’m certainly in the golden years [with the boys],” Luke told People in July 2021. “I mean, it’s like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along.” He added, “Their personalities are really different. They become your buddies. I mean, they’re still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the rights and wrongs of life but they really morph into your buddies.”

Tilden Cheshire

Through his sister, Kelly, Luke has three nieces and nephews. Kelly unexpectedly died in 2007 at the age of 39 from unknown causes. Seven years later, in 2014, her husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, also passed away, leaving the three kids without both of their parents. The family’s youngest child, Tilden “Til” Cheshire, was only 12 years old at the time and Luke and Caroline officially adopted him.

“We never thought twice about it,” Caroline admitted during an interview on ABC News in 2017. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.” Obviously, taking in a 12-year-old was quite an adjustment for Caroline and Luke, who had to start raising a teenager at the drop of a hat.

Til immediately became a big brother figure to Bo and Tate, who were six and four years old, respectively, when their family’s world was rocked. He has an extremely tight bond with both of the boys, who clearly admire him tremendously. “Can’t believe my little buddy’s 11 today,” Til wrote on Instagram in honor of Tate’s birthday in August 2021. “Happy birthday Tater Tot! Love you buddy.”

In 2020, Til left Nashville for college at the University of Georgia. Caroline took to Instagram to reflect on her oldest son leaving the nest. “Left a big piece of my heart today in Georgia,” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself and Til hugging. “Been dreading this day for years, but I guess it’s time for Til to fly. Still can’t handle it right now! Good luck in college my sweet boy.”

Til has been dating his girlfriend, Chloe, since July 2020. He posted his first photo with her in October of that year, and she often pops up in his Instagram photos ever since. In July 2021, he acknowledged their one-year anniversary on social media, as well. “One year with this beautiful lady!” he gushed. “Glad you haven’t killed me yet. I love you.”

Like his younger brothers, Til also loves fishing as a hobby. He was on the football and baseball teams in high school, as well. “Sometimes things come to an end too soon and this is one of them,” he wrote in April 2020 while reminiscing about his athletic career. “I just want to say thank you football and baseball for all the memories that will last forever! Thank you to all my brothers that have stepped out on that field and have had my back through it all.”

Jordan & Kris Cheshire

Jordan Cheshire and Kris Cheshire were born on April 7, 1995 and August 3, 1998, respectively. They were in their late teens and getting ready to head off to college when their dad died, so Luke and Caroline never officially adopted the girls. However, they did take them in as their own after the unthinkable tragedy.

Jordan is a graduate from the University of Georgia. She’s been in a long-term relationship with her now-husband, Clint Eudy, and announced their engagement in Dec. 2020. The two tied the knot on Sept. 5, 2021. Luke walked Jordan down the aisle and shared a special dance with her for the occasion. Jordan’s Instagram page reveals that she loves hanging out with friends and spending time at the beach and on vacation.

Meanwhile, Kris graduated from the University of Alabama. Like her older sister, Kris is also in a longtime relationship — her boyfriend’s name is Cam Davis. Kris often posts photos at the beach, at parties and events with friends, and at weddings.

In June 2021, Jordan and Kris announced that they were launching an online boutique together. At the time, they confirmed that their store, Shop Chesh, was “coming soon,” but they did not give an official launch date. The sisters posed for a photo in Atlanta to share their exciting news.

Luke and Caroline have fully embraced their roles as parental figures to Jordan, Kris and Til. Sadly, losing Kelly and Lee was not the only tragedy that Luke and his family have faced. The singer’s older brother, Chris, died in a car accident in 1996, as well. Luke was 20 years old at the time. “The loss we’ve dealt with has given me an appreciation of how precious and fragile life is,” Luke said. “And yeah, I carry that mentality into my performances, and even into how I deal with people every day.