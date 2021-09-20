Facts About His 4 Sons – Hollywood Life

As Brian Austin Green prepares to make his debut on season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ learn more about the actor’s family here.

Brian Austin Green is best known for his acting career, but he’s also a major family man. The actor has four children from two different relationships. He met Vanessa Marcil on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1999 and they were engaged in July 2001. However, they split in 2003 before making it down the aisle.

Then, BAG started dating Megan Fox in 2004. They were engaged in 2006, but split three years later. Eventually, they reconciled and announced in June 2010 that they were once again engaged. The two tied the knot later that month. Although they briefly broke up in 2015, they wound up getting back together before splitting for good in 2020.

Now, Brian is in a relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro, Sharna Burgess, and he’ll be a contestant on the show’s 30th season. Of course, his proud kids will be cheering him on as he tries to win that Mirrorball! Learn more about all four of Brian’s sons below:

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green

Kassius is the son who Brian shares with Vanessa. He was born on March 15, 2002, making him 19 years old as of 2021. The teenager’s parents were engaged when he was born, but never tied the knot. Unfortunately, they did not have the most amicable co-parenting relationship after their split. In 2018, Vanessa publicly accused Brian, who was with Megan Fox at the time, of cutting Kassius out of their lives after losing a lawsuit to try and gain full custody of him.

“Twelve years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & stepmother trying to get full custody and then asking me to pay them child support,” Vanessa claimed. “They lost that case and a civil case asking me for $200,000. I never spoke publicly in order to protect my young son from hearing anything negative about his father and from paparazzi that used to follow him and terrify him. I also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him.”

She added, “In the end, [Brian and Megan] lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all “frivolous.”” After losing the custody case, Brian still had 50 percent custody of Kass, as Vanessa pointed out that she never asked for full custody herself. “Five years ago, on their own, they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives,” Vanessa alleged. “He has only seen his dad in passing or in public places. Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other family’s lives with no explanation.”

By 2019, though, things seemed to have gotten worked out, as a then 18-year-old Kassius was seen hanging out with his dad at the end of that year. By September 2020, Vanessa confirmed on Instagram that Kassius’ father was back in his life. “I am very proud of the fact that my son loves his dad unconditionally and has chosen to forgive,” she admitted. “I celebrate Kassius’ love for his father and remain extremely grateful that Kass was finally invited back into his father’s life and was able to meet his youngest brother for the first time & finally start seeing his other two siblings again.”

Noah Shannon Green

Noah Green is the first son who Brian shares with Megan. The actress gave birth to him on September 27, 2012, making him nine years old as of mid-September 2021. Over the years, Noah has independently developed his own sense of style, and has been photographed out with his parents while wearing dresses and skirts. Despite criticism of the way the child dresses, Brian and Megan have both stood up for their eldest boy.

In 2017, Brian insisted, “My son, he’s four. I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I said, ‘I don’t care. He’s four and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it.’ It’s his life. They’re not my clothes. I feel like at four, at five, there’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress, so if he wants to wear a dress, good on him.”

Megan has also been vocal about how important it is for her to teach her kids’ confidence, regardless of what bullies at school are saying. In 2019, she recalled asking Noah about how other kids in school reacted to a dress he wore one day, and he replied, “All the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care. I love dresses too much.”

Bodhi Ransom Green & Journey River Green

Megan and Brian’s second son, Bodhi Ransom Green, was born on Feb. 12, 2014, making him seven years old as of Sept. 2021. One year after Bodhi’s birth, Megan and Brian briefly broke up. However, by the time the public knew they were back together in 2016, there was already another baby on the way! Journey River Green was born on August 4, 2016, making him five years old as of Sept. 2021.

Like their older brother, Journey and Bodhi have both been the victims of online bullying due to the long length of their hair. When Brian posted a photo with all three boys in Sept. 2020, he was hit with comments claiming that his sons “looked like girls.” Naturally, the actor hit back. “The fact is, my boys have and like long hair,” he wrote. “In my opinion, they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching short and t-shirt combos and had short hair. Some people like boys and men with long hair. Some people don’t. Both opinions are ok.” Don’t mess with papa bear!