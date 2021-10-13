Facts About His 3 Children, Including Daughter Chanel – Hollywood Life

Ice-T has three children, all from different relationships. Here’s what you need to know about his kids.

Few Hollywood stars are as multi-talented as Ice-T is. The 63-year-old is best known for his successful rapping career, which includes eight solo albums and seven albums with the heavy metal band Body Count. Ice-T (real name Tracy Lauren Marrow) is also a songwriter and producer— plus he’s been acting as NYPD Detective/Sergeant Odafin Tutuola in Law & Order: SVU since 2000. But Ice-T’s most cherished job of all is being a father to his three children.

Ice-T has two daughters and one son, and all three kids are from different relationships. Learn all about Ice-T’s children below.

LeTesha Marrow

Ice-T’s eldest child is daughter LeTesha Marrow. LeTesha was born on March 20, 1976, to the rapper’s high school girlfriend, Adrienne. Ice-T was only 18 years old at the time, and he and Adrienne finished out their high school years while raising their baby girl together. The couple eventually split up, and LeTesha lived with her dad during her childhood.

LeTesha is now 45, and her Twitter bio says that she’s a writer, director and actress. She also has her own OnlyFans account that costs $20 per month to subscribe. LeTesha has a son, Elyjah Marrow, who was born in 1995. In June 2014, then-19-year-old Elyjah was arrested in Marietta, Georgia and charged with involuntary manslaughter after his roommate Daryus Johnson died by accident, according to reports. Police officials said at the time that Elyijah did not use “proper firearms safety” while holding a gun, which caused Daryus to be accidentally shot and killed. Elyjah was indicted on various charges the following year, and he was put behind bars until September 2019, according to multiple reports.

Tracy Marrow Jr.

Ice Tracy Marrow Jr. is Ice-T’s second child. The rapper welcomed his only son — who goes by Tracy — on November 23, 1991, with girlfriend Darlene Ortiz. The pair met at a club while Ice-T was filming the 1984 breakdancing musical movie Breakin.

Tracy, now 29, has become a spitting image of his famous father. He’s even become a member of his dad’s band Body Count, performing backup vocals! Tracy actually got into some legal trouble in 2012 when he was 20 years old, when he got arrested on an outstanding $10,000 warrant stemming from a previous speeding offense, reports stated. He later confirmed on Twitter that he got bailed out of jail and paid off the fine. Tracy has appeared on his mom Darelene’s social media from time to time, including on Mother’s Day this past May. For the occasion, Darlene shared numerous photos of her son from over the years and also wrote a heartfelt message. “I just can’t get enough of this young man, I love being a mom,” Darlene said.

Chanel Marrow

Ice-T’s youngest bundle of joy is his daughter Chanel Marrow, whom he shares with wife Coco Austin, 42. Chanel was born on November 28, 2015, over 13 years after Ice-T and Coco tied the knot. Chanel is now 5 years old, and she’s grown into the most adorable little girl ever. Plus, fans think she looks like a perfect combination of her famous parents!

Recently, Ice-T and Coco have been criticized for how they’re raising Chanel. Coco notably posted a photo in September of her daughter wearing French tips for school picture day. The couple also raised eyebrows when Coco revealed that she still breastfed Chanel and called it a “bonding moment” in an August interview with Us Weekly. But in a recent interview on The View, Ice-T made it clear that he’s ignoring what the haters have to say. “Worry about the people who walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with,” he said. “Everybody parents differently. I say every house has its own constitution. We’re doing okay. Our baby’s okay.”