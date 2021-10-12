Facts About Her 4 Chilren – Hollywood Life

In addition to being an award-winning actress, Meryl Streep is also the proud mom to four children. She shares all four kids with her husband, Don Gummer.

Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, have created a lovely life and family together. The two got married in 1978 while Meryl was grieving the death of her late boyfriend, John Cazale, who she had lived with for three years before he passed. Don is a sculptor, who had previously been married to Peggy “Gutted” Lucas in the early 1970s.

Together, Meryl and Don had four children — their son, Henry Wolfe, followed by three daughters, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson Gummer. The family’s early years were spent in Connecticut, but they eventually moved to California in 1990 before relocating to Connecticut once again. In addition to her four children, Meryl Streep is also Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd’s, godmother. Learn more about Meryl’s children below:

Henry Wolfe Gummer

Henry Wolfe Gummer was born on Nov. 13, 1979, and he’s involved in the entertainment industry like his mom. Henry works as a musician and an actor. After graduating from Dartmouth College in 2002, Henry began to get involved in the music scene when he founded an indie pop band called Bravo Silva. They dropped an EP in 2004 and album in 2005 before breaking up.

After the band’s split, Henry started performing solo. He dropped some EPs, followed by a debut album in 2011. That year, Henry even got to perform some of his songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live! His most recent album, Asilomar, was released in 2015. Additionally, he has acting credits in movies like Lying and The Wait.

Henry married his wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker, in June 2019. Their daughter, Ida June Gummer, who is also Meryl’s second grandchild, was born in July 2020. “This is Ida June, the light of my world,” Henry wrote on Instagram in October 2020. “She arrived a little over three months ago courtesy of my fearless beloved Tamryn Storm. I haven’t been around here much since then but I miss you, all my friends. Stay safe.”

Mary Willa “Mamie” Gummer

Meryl and Don’s second oldest child was born Mary Willa Gummer on August 3, 1983, but she goes by Mamie Gummer professionally. Like her mother, she is an actress. Some of Mamie’s most notable roles are as Emily Owens in the CW’s Emily Owens, M.D. from 2012-2013, as well as her recurring appearance as Nancy Crozier on The Good Wife from 2010-2015. She reprised this role in the show’s spinoff, The Good Fight, in 2018, as well.

Mamie studied theater and communications at Northwestern University, where she graduated in 2005. She began professionally acting after graduating from college, with her first role being in an off-Broadway play, Mr. Marmalade, in 2005. Her film debut was in The Hoax in 2006, where she starred alongside Richard Gere. She played a younger version of her mom’s character in the 2007 movie, Evening, as well.

In 2008, Mamie starred in her first Broadway show, Les Liaisions Dangereuses. Some of Mamie’s other television roles were in shows like Elementary, True Detective and Castle Rock. She was also in films like Cake, Side Effects and The Lifeguard. For her work in the theater, Mamie won a 2006 Theatre World Award for Mr. Marmalade. She was also nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award in 2007 (The Water’s Edge) and 2009 (Uncle Vanya). Her performance in Ugly Lies The Bone also earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination in 2016.

Through Mamie, Meryl has one grandchild. Mamie and her now-husband, Mehar Sethi, welcomed a baby boy in Feb. 2019, the same month that they tied the knot. The little one’s birth came just six months after the two got engaged the previous August. Mamie was previously married to Benjamin Walker. They got engaged in 2009 and married at Meryl’s Connecticut home in July 2011. However, the union was short-lived, and they split by April 2013.

Grace Jane Gummer

Grace Jane Gummer was born on May 9, 1986. She followed in her famous mothers footsteps and became an actress. Before professionally acting, though, Grace attended Vassar College, where Meryl also went. In 2008, she graduated with degrees in Art History and Italian. During her time at Vassar, she was involved in a theater group, but also developed a passion for fashion. Grace worked in various costume shops and even interned for Zac Posen at one point.

In 1993, Grace made her acting debut in The House of the Spirits. She played a younger version of Meryl’s character in the movie. However, it wasn’t until after college that she started consistently acting. She starred in an off-Broadway show in 2008 and was on TeenNick’s Gigantic in 2010 and 2011. By the spring of 2011, she made her Broadway debut in Arcadia, then appeared in The Columnist the following year.

Since 2012, Grace has consistently landed recurring roles on television shows. She was on Smash, The Newsroom, American Horror Story: Freak Show and Good Girls Revolt. She was also in three seasons of Mr. Robot from 2016 until 2019. During this time, she also appeared in various movies, while also returning to off-Broadway for a role in Mary Page Marlowe in 2019.

Grace has been married twice. She wed Tay Strathairn, who is a musician, in July 2019. They were married for just 42 days before separating in August. In March 2020, Grace filed for divorce, and it was finalized that August. One year later, in Sept. 2021, Grace married Mark Ronson. They were together for one year at the time of their nuptials.

Louisa Jacobson Gummer

Louisa Jacobson Gummer, who goes by Louisa Jacobson professionally, was born on June 12, 1991. She is Meryl and Don’s youngest child and works as a model and actress. Like her mother and older sister, Grace, Louisa attended Vassar College. She graduated in 2013 with a degree in Psychology. After finishing her undergraduate studies, Louisa graduated from the Yale School of Drama and obtained a Master of Fine Arts in Acting. She also attended the British American Drama Academy at Oxford.

Louisa made various appearances in plays, and will make her TV debut in the upcoming HBO series, The Gilded Age. The show was originally set to premiere in 2019 on NBC, but eventually got moved to HBO. Filming, which was set to begin in March 2020, was delayed due to the coronavirus. It did not resume until 2021 and a premiere date for the series has not been confirmed. The show also stars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Carrie Coon.

In addition to acting, Louisa also works professionally as a model. She is signed to IMG Models and has been photographed for high-profile brands like Dior and more.