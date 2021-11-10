Factbox-The biggest U.S. IPOs of all time By Reuters

2/2

(Reuters) – The market for initial public offerings in the United States has been on a tear since last year, as ample liquidity due to accommodative monetary policies lured a number of companies to list their shares.

On Wednesday, Rivian Automotive was valued at over $100 billion when its shares debuted on the Nasdaq, after the electric vehicle maker raised $11.9 billion in the world’s biggest IPO of the year.

U.S. IPOs have raised nearly $276 billion (including those of special purpose acquisition companies) so far in 2021, according to data from Dealogic.

Numerous big names, including Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:), Coupang Inc, Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Global, Roblox Corp and GlobalFoundries, have gone public this year.

Brazilian online lender Nubank, which is expected to sell shares to investors in the coming weeks, is targeting a valuation of over $50 billion.

Following are the top U.S. IPOs of all time, in terms of valuation:

Following are the 10 biggest U.S. IPOs of all time, in terms of proceeds raised:

Company Amount

raised

Alibaba Group Holding $25.03 billion

Ltd

Visa Inc $19.65 billion

General Motors Co $18.14 billion

Ente Nazionale per $17.41 billion

l’Energia Elettrica

(ENEL)

Facebook Inc $16.01 billion

Deutsche Telekom (OTC:) AG $13.03 billion

Rivian Automotive Inc $11.93 billion

AT&T Wireless Services $10.62 billion

Inc

Telstra (OTC:) Corp Ltd Nearly $10 billion

Kraft Foods Inc $8.68 billion

Following are the top U.S. IPOs of 2021, ranked by market capitalization:

Market valueat

Company the time of the IPO

Rivian $66.5 billion

Automotive Inc

Didi Global Inc $60.96 billion

Coupang Inc $60.03 billion

Robinhood $31.92 billion

Markets Inc

UiPath Inc $29.27 billion

AppLovin Corp $28.64 billion

$26 billion

GlobalFoundries

Inc

Full Truck $20.64 billion

Alliance Co Ltd

Toast Inc $20.10 billion

RLX Technology $18.64 billion

Inc

(Source: Dealogic data)