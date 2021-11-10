Factbox-The biggest U.S. IPOs of all time By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
2/2
(Reuters) – The market for initial public offerings in the United States has been on a tear since last year, as ample liquidity due to accommodative monetary policies lured a number of companies to list their shares.
On Wednesday, Rivian Automotive was valued at over $100 billion when its shares debuted on the Nasdaq, after the electric vehicle maker raised $11.9 billion in the world’s biggest IPO of the year.
U.S. IPOs have raised nearly $276 billion (including those of special purpose acquisition companies) so far in 2021, according to data from Dealogic.
Numerous big names, including Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:), Coupang Inc, Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Global, Roblox Corp and GlobalFoundries, have gone public this year.
Brazilian online lender Nubank, which is expected to sell shares to investors in the coming weeks, is targeting a valuation of over $50 billion.
Following are the top U.S. IPOs of all time, in terms of valuation:
Company
Market Pricing Date Exchange
Value at
the time
of the
IPO
Alibaba (NYSE:) Group Holding $169.4 Sept. 2014 NYSE
Ltd billion
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) $81.25 May 2012 Nasdaq
billion
Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc $75.46 May 2019 NYSE
billion
AT&T (NYSE:) Wireless $68.15 April 2000 NYSE
Services Inc billion
Rivian Automotive Inc $66.5 Nov. 2021 Nasdaq
billion
Didi Global Inc $60.96 June 2021 NYSE
billion
United Parcel Service (NYSE:) $60.16 Nov. 1999 NYSE
Inc billion
Coupang Inc $60.03 Mar. 2021 NYSE
billion
Ente Nazionale per $54.85 Oct. 1999 NYSE
l’Energia Elettrica billion
(ENEL)
Kraft Foods (NASDAQ:) Inc $53.79 June 2001 NYSE
billion
Deutsche Telekom AG (DE:) $51.81 Nov. 1996 NYSE
billion
Banco Santander (MC:) $50.92 Oct. 2009 NYSE
Brasil SA billion
General Motors Co (NYSE:) $49.50 Nov. 2010 NYSE
billion
Visa Inc (NYSE:) $44.32 March 2008 NYSE
billion
Airbnb Inc $40.97 Dec. 2020 Nasdaq
billion
Gazprom (MCX:) $37.72 Oct. 1996 Traded OTC
billion
Rocket Companies Inc $35.98 Aug. 2020 NYSE
billion
Telefonica (NYSE:) Moviles $35.86 Nov. 2000 NYSE
billion
Blackstone (NYSE:) $34.15 June 2007 NYSE
billion
Snowflake Inc $33.96 Sept. 2020 NYSE
billion
Following are the 10 biggest U.S. IPOs of all time, in terms of proceeds raised:
Company Amount
raised
Alibaba Group Holding $25.03 billion
Ltd
Visa Inc $19.65 billion
General Motors Co $18.14 billion
Ente Nazionale per $17.41 billion
l’Energia Elettrica
(ENEL)
Facebook Inc $16.01 billion
Deutsche Telekom (OTC:) AG $13.03 billion
Rivian Automotive Inc $11.93 billion
AT&T Wireless Services $10.62 billion
Inc
Telstra (OTC:) Corp Ltd Nearly $10 billion
Kraft Foods Inc $8.68 billion
Following are the top U.S. IPOs of 2021, ranked by market capitalization:
Market valueat
Company the time of the IPO
Rivian $66.5 billion
Automotive Inc
Didi Global Inc $60.96 billion
Coupang Inc $60.03 billion
Robinhood $31.92 billion
Markets Inc
UiPath Inc $29.27 billion
AppLovin Corp $28.64 billion
$26 billion
GlobalFoundries
Inc
Full Truck $20.64 billion
Alliance Co Ltd
Toast Inc $20.10 billion
RLX Technology $18.64 billion
Inc
(Source: Dealogic data)