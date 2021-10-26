Factbox-Tesla market cap eclipses that of top 5 rival carmakers combined By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo



(Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc surpassed $1 trillion in market value on Monday, overshadowing the combined value of five of its biggest rivals, Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp, Volkswagen AG (OTC:), Daimler AG (DE:), Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co and General Motors (NYSE:).

The electric vehicle maker landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz of 100,000 cars to be delivered by the end of next year.

Here is a list of EV (electric vehicle) and ICE (NYSE:) (internal combustion engine) automakers in the world and their market cap as of last close.

Company Market Value Primary 2020 unit Headquarter

engine type

Sales/Del

iveries

Tesla Inc $1 trillion EV 499,550 Austin,

Texas

Toyota Motor 32.2 ICE 9.5 mln Toyota

Corp trillion yen City,

($284.11 Aichi,Japan

bln)

Volkswagen (DE:) 125.5 bln ICE 9.3 mln Wolfsburg,

AG euros Lower

($146.83 Saxony,

bln) Germany

Daimler (OTC:) AG 89 billion ICE 2.8 mln Stuttgart,

euros Germany

($103.58

bln)

General $83.85 bln ICE 2.5 mln Detroit,

Motors Co Michigan,

United

States

Nio (NYSE:) Inc $67.63 bln EV 43,728 Shanghai,

China

BMW 57.08 bln ICE 2.3 mln Munich,

euros Germany

($66.43 bln)

Stellantis 54.86 ICE 3.8 mln Amsterdam,

AV billion Netherlands

euros

($63.85 bln)

Ford Motor $62.78 bln ICE 4.2 mln Michigan,

Co United

States

Ferrari NV (NYSE:) 38.7 bln ICE 9,119 Maranello,

euros ($44.9 Italy

bln)

Hyundai 51.9 ICE 3.7 mln Seoul,

Motor Co trillion won South Korea

($44.09

bln)

Lucid Group $43.46 bln EV N/A Newark,

Inc California,

United

States

Xpeng (NYSE:) Inc $41.15 bln EV 27,041 Guangzhou,

China

Li Auto $35.34 bln EV 32,624 Bejing,

China

Kia Corp 34.37 ICE 1.3 mln Seoul,

trillion South Korea

won ($29.20

bln)

Nissan (OTC:) 2.5 trillion ICE 4 mln Yokohama,

Motors yen ($21.8 Japan

bln)

Nikola $4.42 bln EV N/A Phoenix,

Arizona,

United

States

Canoo Inc $1.77 bln EV N/A Torrance,

California,

United

States

Lordstown $888.4 mln EV N/A Lordtown,

Motors Ohio,

United

States

Workhorse $800.7 mln EV N/A Loveland

Group Ohio,

United

States

($1 = 0.0088 yen)

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

($1 = 1,177.2300 won)