Factbox-Tesla market cap eclipses that of top 5 rival carmakers combined By Reuters

(Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc surpassed $1 trillion in market value on Monday, overshadowing the combined value of five of its biggest rivals, Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp, Volkswagen AG (OTC:), Daimler AG (DE:), Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co and General Motors (NYSE:).
The electric vehicle maker landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz of 100,000 cars to be delivered by the end of next year.
Here is a list of EV (electric vehicle) and ICE (NYSE:) (internal combustion engine) automakers in the world and their market cap as of last close.
Company Market Value Primary 2020 unit Headquarter
engine type
Sales/Del
iveries
Tesla Inc $1 trillion EV 499,550 Austin,
Texas
Toyota Motor 32.2 ICE 9.5 mln Toyota
Corp trillion yen City,
($284.11 Aichi,Japan
bln)
Volkswagen (DE:) 125.5 bln ICE 9.3 mln Wolfsburg,
AG euros Lower
($146.83 Saxony,
bln) Germany
Daimler (OTC:) AG 89 billion ICE 2.8 mln Stuttgart,
euros Germany
($103.58
bln)
General $83.85 bln ICE 2.5 mln Detroit,
Motors Co Michigan,
United
States
Nio (NYSE:) Inc $67.63 bln EV 43,728 Shanghai,
China
BMW 57.08 bln ICE 2.3 mln Munich,
euros Germany
($66.43 bln)
Stellantis 54.86 ICE 3.8 mln Amsterdam,
AV billion Netherlands
euros
($63.85 bln)
Ford Motor $62.78 bln ICE 4.2 mln Michigan,
Co United
States
Ferrari NV (NYSE:) 38.7 bln ICE 9,119 Maranello,
euros ($44.9 Italy
bln)
Hyundai 51.9 ICE 3.7 mln Seoul,
Motor Co trillion won South Korea
($44.09
bln)
Lucid Group $43.46 bln EV N/A Newark,
Inc California,
United
States
Xpeng (NYSE:) Inc $41.15 bln EV 27,041 Guangzhou,
China
Li Auto $35.34 bln EV 32,624 Bejing,
China
Kia Corp 34.37 ICE 1.3 mln Seoul,
trillion South Korea
won ($29.20
bln)
Nissan (OTC:) 2.5 trillion ICE 4 mln Yokohama,
Motors yen ($21.8 Japan
bln)
Nikola $4.42 bln EV N/A Phoenix,
Arizona,
United
States
Canoo Inc $1.77 bln EV N/A Torrance,
California,
United
States
Lordstown $888.4 mln EV N/A Lordtown,
Motors Ohio,
United
States
Workhorse $800.7 mln EV N/A Loveland
Group Ohio,
United
States
($1 = 0.0088 yen)
($1 = 0.8593 euros)
($1 = 1,177.2300 won)