Factbox-Some of the biggest splits in Corporate America By Reuters

4/4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside of Dupont offices in Geneva, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse



2/4

(Reuters) – General Electric (NYSE:) Co said on Tuesday it would split into three public companies focusing on energy, healthcare and aviation as the industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare debt and enhance its battered share price.

The move comes in the wake of some major U.S. corporate split-ups in the past, as listed below.

YEAR COMPANY

1984 AT&T Inc (NYSE:) In 1974, the U.S. government

filed an antitrust lawsuit

against AT&T Corp because it had

a monopoly on telephone lines.

After eight years of litigation,

the two sides reached a

settlement that led to AT&T

giving up control of its

regional operating companies, or

Baby Bells. (https://reut.rs/3mWDI3Q)

2015 Ebay Inc In June 2015, e-commerce firm

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) approved the spinoff of

PayPal (NASDAQ:). (https://www.ebayinc.com/stories/news/ebay-inc-board-approves-completion-of-ebay-and-paypal-separation/)

2015 Hewlett Packard Co In November 2015,

Hewlett-Packard split into two

listed companies. Hewlett

Packard Enterprise, which

comprises the corporate hardware

and service business, while

Hewlett-Packard, which was

renamed HP Inc (NYSE:), comprises the

computers and printers business.

(https://reut.rs/3og9c4i)

2016 Honeywell (NASDAQ:) In September 2016, Honeywell

International International Inc, a U.S.

manufacturer of aerospace parts

and climate control systems,

approved the spinoff its $1.3

billion resins and chemicals

operations into a standalone

company, AdvanSix (NYSE:) Inc. (https://reut.rs/3F36dTY)

2019 DuPont (NYSE:) In April 2019, DowDuPont Inc

spun off its material science

division Dow, Inc, followed in

June 2019 with agriscience

company Corteva (NYSE:), as part of its

breakup into three companies. (https://reut.rs/31McHYU)

2020 United Technologies (NYSE:) In March 2020, United

Technologies Corp approved the

spinoffs of Carrier Global (NYSE:)

Corporation and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:)

Corporation. (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-technologies-board-of-directors-approves-separation-of-carrier-and-otis-and-declares-spin-off-distribution-of-carrier-and-otis-shares-301021893.html)

2021 IBM (NYSE:) IBM spun off a large chunk of

its company, the managed and

infrastructure business, as

Kyndryl in November 2021, as the

century-old tech company shed

its slow-growing business to

focus on high-margin cloud and

artificial intelligence

businesses.