Factbox-Some of the biggest splits in Corporate America By Reuters

(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) said on Friday it was splitting its consumer health segment from its larger pharma unit, becoming the third company this week after General Electric (NYSE:) Co and Toshiba (OTC:) Corp to take a nimbler approach to business.

Following is the list of some of the major U.S. corporate split-ups in the past:

YEAR COMPANY Stock trading performance since

splits, as of Nov. 9 market

close

1984 AT&T Inc (NYSE:) In 1974, the U.S. government

filed an antitrust lawsuit

against AT&T Corp because it had

a monopoly on telephone lines.

After eight years of litigation,

the two sides reached a

settlement that led to AT&T

giving up control https://reut.rs/3mWDI3Q

of its regional operating

companies, or Baby Bells.

2015 Ebay Inc In June 2015, e-commerce firm

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) approved the spinoff https://www.ebayinc.com/stories/news/ebay-inc-board-approves-completion-of-ebay-and-paypal-separation

of PayPal (NASDAQ:), which is up 431%

since it began trading. EBay

rose 168% during that time

frame.

2015 Hewlett Packard Co In November 2015,

Hewlett-Packard split into two

listed companies https://reut.rs/3og9c4i.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:),

which comprises the corporate

hardware and service business,

while Hewlett-Packard, which was

renamed HP Inc (NYSE:), comprises the

computers and printers business.

Both stocks have risen since

that time with HPE up 81.5% and

HPQ up 159.6%.

2016 Honeywell (NASDAQ:) In September 2016, Honeywell

International International Inc, a U.S.

manufacturer of aerospace parts

and climate control systems,

approved the spinoff https://reut.rs/3F36dTY

its $1.3 billion resins and

chemicals operations into a

standalone company, AdvanSix (NYSE:)

Inc. That stock is up 200.4%

since it began trading, while

Honeywell rose 105% during that

time period.

2019 DuPont (NYSE:) In April 2019, DowDuPont Inc

spun off its material science

division Dow, Inc, followed in

June 2019 with agriscience

company Corteva (NYSE:), as part of its

breakup into three companies https://reut.rs/31McHYU.

Since the starts of their

trading, Dow is up 13.9%,

Corteva is up 77.4%, but DuPont

was only about 4.6% higher.

2020 United Technologies (NYSE:) In March 2020, United

Technologies Corp approved the

spinoffs https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-technologies-board-of-directors-approves-separation-of-carrier-and-otis-and-declares-spin-off-distribution-of-carrier-and-otis-shares-301021893.html

of Carrier Global (NYSE:) Corporation

and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:) Corporation.

Carrier has climbed 312% and

Otis rose 89.9% since they

commenced trading.

2021 IBM (NYSE:) IBM spun off a large chunk of

its company, the managed and

infrastructure business, as

Kyndryl in November 2021, as the

century-old tech company shed

its slow-growing business to

focus on high-margin cloud and

artificial intelligence

businesses. Kyndryl was down 27%

since it began trading earlier

this month and IBM dipped 0.47%

since then.

General General Electric

Electric Co said it would split into three

2021 public companies focusing on

energy, healthcare and aviation

as the industrial conglomerate

seeks to simplify its business,

pare debt and enhance its

battered share price.

Johnson & Johnson

said it was planning to break up

2021 into two companies, splitting

off its consumer health division

that sells Band-Aids and Baby

Powder from its large

pharmaceuticals unit.