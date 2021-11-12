Factbox-Some of the biggest splits in Corporate America By Reuters

(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) said on Friday it was splitting its consumer health segment from its larger pharma unit, becoming the third company this week after General Electric (NYSE:) Co and Toshiba (OTC:) Corp to take a nimbler approach to business.
Following is the list of some of the major U.S. corporate split-ups in the past:
YEAR COMPANY Stock trading performance since
splits, as of Nov. 9 market
close
1984 AT&T Inc (NYSE:) In 1974, the U.S. government
filed an antitrust lawsuit
against AT&T Corp because it had
a monopoly on telephone lines.
After eight years of litigation,
the two sides reached a
settlement that led to AT&T
giving up control https://reut.rs/3mWDI3Q
of its regional operating
companies, or Baby Bells.
2015 Ebay Inc In June 2015, e-commerce firm
eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) approved the spinoff https://www.ebayinc.com/stories/news/ebay-inc-board-approves-completion-of-ebay-and-paypal-separation
of PayPal (NASDAQ:), which is up 431%
since it began trading. EBay
rose 168% during that time
frame.
2015 Hewlett Packard Co In November 2015,
Hewlett-Packard split into two
listed companies https://reut.rs/3og9c4i.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:),
which comprises the corporate
hardware and service business,
while Hewlett-Packard, which was
renamed HP Inc (NYSE:), comprises the
computers and printers business.
Both stocks have risen since
that time with HPE up 81.5% and
HPQ up 159.6%.
2016 Honeywell (NASDAQ:) In September 2016, Honeywell
International International Inc, a U.S.
manufacturer of aerospace parts
and climate control systems,
approved the spinoff https://reut.rs/3F36dTY
its $1.3 billion resins and
chemicals operations into a
standalone company, AdvanSix (NYSE:)
Inc. That stock is up 200.4%
since it began trading, while
Honeywell rose 105% during that
time period.
2019 DuPont (NYSE:) In April 2019, DowDuPont Inc
spun off its material science
division Dow, Inc, followed in
June 2019 with agriscience
company Corteva (NYSE:), as part of its
breakup into three companies https://reut.rs/31McHYU.
Since the starts of their
trading, Dow is up 13.9%,
Corteva is up 77.4%, but DuPont
was only about 4.6% higher.
2020 United Technologies (NYSE:) In March 2020, United
Technologies Corp approved the
spinoffs https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-technologies-board-of-directors-approves-separation-of-carrier-and-otis-and-declares-spin-off-distribution-of-carrier-and-otis-shares-301021893.html
of Carrier Global (NYSE:) Corporation
and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:) Corporation.
Carrier has climbed 312% and
Otis rose 89.9% since they
commenced trading.
2021 IBM (NYSE:) IBM spun off a large chunk of
its company, the managed and
infrastructure business, as
Kyndryl in November 2021, as the
century-old tech company shed
its slow-growing business to
focus on high-margin cloud and
artificial intelligence
businesses. Kyndryl was down 27%
since it began trading earlier
this month and IBM dipped 0.47%
since then.
General General Electric
Electric Co said it would split into three
2021 public companies focusing on
energy, healthcare and aviation
as the industrial conglomerate
seeks to simplify its business,
pare debt and enhance its
battered share price.
Johnson & Johnson
said it was planning to break up
2021 into two companies, splitting
off its consumer health division
that sells Band-Aids and Baby
Powder from its large
pharmaceuticals unit.